Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Pankaj Arora

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July, 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Pankaj Arora has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Consumer Practice. Based in New Delhi, he is a trusted client advisor with more than 20 years of experience shaping business solutions for both regional and multinational corporations."Pankaj brings more than 20 years of risk management and corporate governance experience to the team," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific region. "He will be a tremendous asset to the firm and his hire underscores our focus on delivering world-class leadership advisory and search services as we consult with our clients to assemble the best leadership teams to drive business growth."Pankaj joined Russell Reynolds Associates after more than five years at KPMG, where he was a Partner in their governance, risk and compliance practice, serving clients across sectors as a trusted advisor in the areas of risk management, corporate governance and business processes. His clients included a range of promoter-driven companies, multinationals, and listed and private equity-backed companies. During his tenure, Pankaj led the KPMG Board Leadership Center in India and was Co-Chair of the India chapter of Women Corporate Directors. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Protiviti Consulting for nearly seven years. Over the course of his career, Pankaj has worked for a number of multinational organizations, including American Express, Andersen and EY.Pankaj received his B.Comm., with honors, from Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. He is also a Chartered Accountant, with all India ranks in Intermediate and Final examinations.