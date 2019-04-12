Russia confers Modi with state decoration for role in boosting Indo-Russia ties

(Eds: Updating with more details, PM's reax) New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with Russia's highest state decoration, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, for his role in promoting deeper cooperation between India and Russia. The Russian government said Modi was conferred with the highest state decoration of Russia for "exceptional services" in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.In a statement, it said President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order conferring the award on Modi.The External Affairs Ministry said the prime minister has been conferred the highest civilian award of Russia through a Presidential decree. "India greatly appreciates this honour bestowed upon the Prime Minister by the President of the Russian Federation," the MEA said. "The award signifies the special and enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia marked by exceptional warmth and friendship extending to our peoples," it added.On Twitter, Modi said he was honoured to receive the prestigious award and thanked President Putin and the people of Russia.Foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep and the future of the partnership was bright, he said, adding extensive cooperation between the two countries has led to "extraordinary outcomes for our citizens"."President Putin remains a source of great strength for the India-Russia friendship. Under his visionary leadership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our nations has scaled new heights," Modi tweeted.The award comes days after the United Arab Emirates announced conferring Modi with 'The Order of Zayed'.A Russian official said the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' is awarded to prominent statesmen, public figures and those working in the fields of science, culture and arts in recognition of their exceptional services in promoting prosperity and glory of Russia. Foreign leaders who have received this award included President of China Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Geydar Aliev. "The award is being given to the Prime Minister for his distinguished achievement in developing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India and deepening the friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries," the MEA said. PTI MPB ZMN