Russia in 'material breach' of key nuclear treaty: US

Geneva, Jan 15 (AFP) Russia remains "in material breach" of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the US said Tuesday, raising the prospects that Washington will follow through on threats to ditch the agreement over alleged violations by Moscow.US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Andrea Thompson, said that a meeting in Geneva aimed at resolving the dispute over the pact "was disappointing as it is clear Russia continues to be in material breach of the Treaty."