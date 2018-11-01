Russia slaps sanctions on Ukraine politicians, businesses

Moscow, Nov 1 (AFP) Russia on Thursday imposed financial sanctions on hundreds of Ukrainian individuals and dozens of companies, in what it described as countermeasures for Kiev's actions against Moscow.Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the document published on the government's press service that called for Russian assets of 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 businesses to be frozen.On the list are Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister who is among the favourites for president in polls next year, and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.The defence minister and the parliament speaker also feature, along with several chemical and mining companies.Moscow said the sanctions were linked to "unfriendly actions by Ukraine in relation to Russian citizens and legal entities".Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter feud since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.Moscow has been accused of fuelling a rebel conflict in eastern Ukraine that has cost the lives of some 10,000 people.Last month a region in western Ukraine voted to ban the public use of any Russian-language "cultural products", provoking outrage in the Russian media.The US and Europe have already brought in several rounds of sanctions against Moscow for its actions in Ukraine. (AFP) RUPRUP