Russia will boycott Davos if oligarchs kept out: PM

Moscow, Nov 13 (AFP) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that a delegation would not go to the Davos World Economic Forum in January if top tycoons including Oleg Deripaska were kept out of the prestigious gathering."If all these decisions that have been taken in relation to Russian business representatives are not changed, then we will have to take a decision regarding the cancellation of participation in the Davos forum of state employees and Russian companies where the state has a stake," Medvedev said, Russian news agencies reported. AFP NSANSA