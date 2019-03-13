Russian Army General visits Golden temple

Amritsar, Mar 13 (PTI) Russian Army General and current Commander-in-Chief of Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov visited the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Before entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, Salyukov walked bare foot on the marbled periphery around the pond (pool of nectar) accompanied by senior SGPC officials, including Chief Secretary Roop Singh who briefed the general about the history of Sikhism. While paying obeisance, the Russian commander-in-chief offered 'parshad' as per Sikh tradition. Later he visited the Akal Takhat, the throne of the timeless. Roop Singh called Salyukov's visit a first-of-its-kind-visit. He said the general was happy to know about the community kitchen (langer) practice, which operates round the clock and all people are welcome to eat. Later, the general was given a robe of honour and a saffron scarf, along with other souvenir items. PTI JMS VSD INDIND