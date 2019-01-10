Russian deputy foreign minister holds consultation with Indian foreign secy

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Indian Foreign Secretary V K Gokale have held consultations here during which the two sides stressed on furthering cooperation in the international arena, officials said Thursday.During the meeting on Wednesday, "the unprecedented nature of the Russian-Indian Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership was noted, and a high assessment was given to the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in various fields," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.It is with satisfaction that the common approaches of Russia and India to current global and regional problems, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme, were noted, it said.The sides discussed in detail the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and other issues of the current global agenda in the field of arms control and non-proliferation of WMD (weapon of mass destruction), the statement said.The two sides "emphasized their intention to further coordinate cooperation between the two countries in the international arena, including in BRICS and other multilateral formats," the Russian foreign ministry said in the statement."They reaffirmed the commitment to the form a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law," it added.Ryabkov during his visit also took part in the international conference Raisina Dialogue, held here from January 8-10."On the sidelines of the conference, Ryabkov met with Helga Schmid, Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS)," the statement said. PTI KND ANBANB