Russian diplomat criticises US on action against Huawei on 5G

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The US action against Chinese telecom giant Huawei's 5G services was unfair and inappropriate, a senior Russian diplomat said here on Thursday. The US has banned Huawei, the world leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm. "We are against unfair means of competition. What the US is doing (against Huawei) is inappropriate," newly appointed Deputy Chief at the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin said during a media briefing. Babushkin and his counterparts from Brazil and China were addressing the press about the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil. In a clear reference to the US, Babushkin also said that the issues of unilateral sanctions and trade will be an important topic of discussions at the BRICS meet. Last year, the US had imposed sanctions on Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). CAATSA mandates the Donald Trump administration to punish entities engaging in significant transaction with the defence or intelligence establishment of Russia. There has been considerable concerns in India over the sanctions as they are creating hurdles for military purchases from Russia. Babushkin's comments on Huawei came as India is in the process of taking a call on whether to allow participation of Huawei in the 5G trials. The government has sought opinion of ministries concerned and a number of them, including the Ministry of External Affairs, have put across their views on the matter.