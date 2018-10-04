Russian Export Center opens representative office in India

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Aiming to boost trade and strengthen cooperation between businesses, Russian Export Center Thursday announced the opening of its first representative office in India in Mumbai. "I am assured that opening of a representative office of REC in India will further aid in the development of trade and economic relations between the countries and establishment of partnership relations with potential importers," General Director of the Russian Export Center Andrey Slepnev said. The representative office of the Russian Export Center in India is being opened within the framework of the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin here. PTI RSN MKJ