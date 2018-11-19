Russian firm emerges as lowest bidder for Army's short-range air defence missile systems: sources

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Russian defence major Rosoboronexport is understood to have emerged as the lowest bidder in the Indian Army's tender for procurement of a batch of short-range air defence missile systems, official sources said Monday.The other contenders for the deal were Swedish firm SAAB and French military firm MBDA.The sources said all laid down procedures were followed in the bidding process and an official announcement on the lowest bidder is expected in the next few days.Rosoboronexport has emerged as L1 (lowest bidder), said a senior military official. The Indian Army plans to procure hundreds of short range air defence missiles as part of its efforts to enhance its overall strike capability. If Rososboronexport is awarded the contract, it will be one of the mega contracts to be won by Russia after the S-400 air defence deal.In October, India and Russia finalised the S-400 air defence missile system deal for the Air Force. Air Force chief B S Dhanoa had last month said procurement of S-400 missile systems and 36 Rafale jets are like booster shots for the force. PTI MPB PR GVS