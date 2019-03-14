scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Russian Land Forces Commander meets Gen Rawat

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Russian Land Forces Commander Salyukov Oleg Leonidovich met Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday and discussed ways to enhance defence ties. Colonel General Leonidovich also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here. In his meeting with Gen Rawat, the Russian Colonel General discussed key issues to enhance bilateral defence engagement, sources said. Russia is one of India's top defence and strategic partners. PTI ASK ASK INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos