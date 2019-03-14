Russian Land Forces Commander meets Gen Rawat

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Russian Land Forces Commander Salyukov Oleg Leonidovich met Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday and discussed ways to enhance defence ties. Colonel General Leonidovich also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here. In his meeting with Gen Rawat, the Russian Colonel General discussed key issues to enhance bilateral defence engagement, sources said. Russia is one of India's top defence and strategic partners. PTI ASK ASK INDIND