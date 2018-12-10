Russian Parliament to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Duma, the Lower House of Russian Parliament, Monday announced to hold an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested to the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin to hold the function in the Russian Parliament, saying the Mahatma had close contacts with famous Russian author, thinker and philosopher Leo Tolstoy. Volodin agreed to hold the event in Russian Duma, a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.The chairman of the State Duma is leading a delegation to participate in the India-Russia Parliamentary Commission meet here.Mahajan said young parliamentarians have an important role in promoting Indo-Russian relations. She emphasised on public participation in democracy and enhancing the bilateral relations through cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts. The Lok Sabha Speaker also suggested to hold a conference of young parliamentarians, including women, so as to develop a better understanding on various dimensions of the India-Russia relationship.She said one of the most significant steps in deepening of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries would be to ensure that the India-Russia Parliamentary Commission meets annually, on alternate basis, the statement said.Speaking at the occasion, Volodin called upon the two countries to cooperate more in the fields of digital economy, artificial intelligence and robotic technology. The Russian official hoped the visit of his delegation would further strengthen the mutual trust and cooperation between Russia and India. PTI NAB SRY