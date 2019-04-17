Russo Brothers request fans to avoid spreading 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo have appealed to the fans, asking them not to reveal spoilers from the upcoming film "Endgame" for other people, hours after a five-minute footage of the Marvel tentpole was leaked on social media.There is a strict veil of secrecy around the superhero film and filmmakers have gone to great length to keep a lid on its plot.The brothers on Wednesday started a campaign, #DontSpoilTheEndgame, on Twitter and posted a letter, addressed to the "greatest fans in the world".In the letter, the Russo brothers thanked fans for their support for past 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.They promised that "Endgame", which marks the culmination of the storyline of 22 films, will deliver a "surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga"."Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help. When you see 'Endgame' in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence," the letter read.The Russo brothers had issued a similar appeal to the fans for the film's predecessor "Infinty War" last year.The upcoming film will see Avengers, an ensemble of MCU superheroes, unite to fight supervillain Thanos who has wiped out half of the universe's population, including some of their own, with the snap of his fingers.There have been speculations that "Endgame" might mark the departure of a host of superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and actor Chris Evans' Captain America, from the MCU fold. The film's cast and the Marvel Studios have both time and again declined to confirm or deny the same. Meanwhile, a roughly five-minute long footage of "Endgame" has found its way on social media. The video, apparently recorded during a screening, includes a handful of scenes from the much-awaited film. Marvel Studios and its parent company, Disney, have not yet reacted on the news. "Avengers: Endgame", featuring an ensemble cast of Downey Jr, Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin, is slated to release worldwide on April 26. PTI RB RB