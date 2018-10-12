Rustomjee Announces Special Dussehra Offer at Aurelia, Rustomjee Urbania,Thane(W)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Book a 2BHK at Rs.1.09 Cr + taxes and save upto 3 lacs - Offer valid until October 21,2018 -MahaRERA Registration Number: Azziano Wing-E: P51700015260, Azziano Wing-F: P51700001021, Azziano Wing-G: P51700001060, Azziano Wing-H: P51700001453, Azziano Wing-I: P51700001093, Azziano Wing-J: P51700000950, Azziano Wing-K: P51700013649, Aurelia 1: P51700001516- Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/Rustomjee today announced a special Dussehra Offer at Aurelia wherein one can book a 2BHK at Rs.1.09 Cr + taxes and save upto 3 lacs. This special Dussehra Offer is valid until October 21,2018. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547993/Aurelia_Rustomjee_Urbania.jpg )Aurelia, The 30-storey standalone tower which is a part of its Rustomjee Urbania Township in Thane (W) offers 2BHK apartments ranging from 599 - 612 sq ft (Carpet Area) coupled with rooftop amenities. From rooftop swimming pool with deck to a stargazing deck and a party terrace, Aurelia has it all to choose a life not limited by square feet. What makes Aurelia perfect for families is that it caters to every generation cutting across age groups with amenities like gymnasium; kids play area, senior citizen area and party/multipurpose hall.About Rustomjee Urbania: Located in Majiwada, Thane (W), Rustomjee Urbania caters to almost every need of a resident. It is the only township in Thane (W) that has received Pre-Gold Rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Certificate) and is probably one of the most awarded township projects in India.Rustomjee Urbania houses the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, a renowned IGCSE school, with facilities that encourage academic, athletic and cultural development of kids, with branches in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane. Our Dahisar School is ranked among the top 10 schools in Maharashtra and top 18 in India. Focusing on a skills-based learning program and with emphasis on creative and practical approach, it features among the top 3 when it comes to highest world toppers and India toppers. Our Thane School houses 78 classrooms, a grand amphitheatre, a library, dance and music rooms, well-equipped laboratories, six large multipurpose halls, and a canteen facility for students and staff members. It's safe to say that with school this close by; forgotten notebooks are little cause of panic, and PTA meetings, no excuse to skip work.Rustomjee Urbania also houses 'Leon's World Centre for Holistic Learning and Development' which is a space developed in consultation with experts to provide children a stimulating environment. It caters to different aspects of growth and development. Mentors present at the center guide children in exploring various fields including arts, mathematics and science and language through play way learning methods. The centre regularly hosts the staging of plays, 'open mic' and cultural activities to get children to explore their rich heritage and unplug from the gadget syndrome. So far, the children have enjoyed watching The Legend of Lachit, Ramleela, Wizard from Far West, The Twisted Tale of Beauty and the Beast amongst other plays. They are also introduced to Indian festivals and culture as well as other cultures through fun initiatives like Ravan Dahan and Halloween Party. In the past two years, Rustomjee Urbania has also organized activities such as a Summer Fest, Adventure Carnival, Urban Farm Fest, among other monthly workshops that encourage children and parents to come together and spend quality time.A sizeable part of the township has green spaces with several trees and a sewage treatment plant which recycles used water for gardening, washing and sanitary purposes. With a view to being environment friendly, systems have been installed to harvest rain water; light reflecting windows help save energy and natural resources.About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us http://www.rustomjee.comSource: Rumstomjee PWRPWR