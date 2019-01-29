Rustomjee Launches Uber Luxury Project 'Rustomjee Crown' in Prabhadevi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Luxurious 3, 4 and 5 bed residences with thoughtfully designed spaces Spread across 5.75 acres, the palatial project has been conceptualised by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor and designed by PIA, Bangkok's leading interior design firmThe project offers 2.52 acres open to sky podiumExpected revenue receivable for Rustomjee Crown is approximately Rs. 5,800 CrsMahaRERA Registration Number: Phase 1 - Tower A and B - P51900003268, Phase 2 - Tower C - P51900006367Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/Leading Real Estate developer, Rustomjee today announced the launch of its luxurious project 'Rustomjee Crown' located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Spread across 5.75 acres, the architectural marvel boasts of 'Thoughtfully Built' 3, 4 and 5 bed residences ranging from 1335 - 2528 sq.ft.(Carpet Area) overlooking the Arabian Sea. Rustomjee Crown is the choicest location for affluent class who prefer discreet opulence over the commonplace. This palatial gated community contains every imaginable luxury conceptualized as a haven for someone who aspires to live in a well planned internationally designed home. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814880/Boman_Irani_Rustomjee.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814879/Rustomjee_Press_Conf.jpg )Rustomjee Crown has been conceptualized by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor and designed by Bangkok's leading interior design firm PIA Interiors. HDFC Limited is the Funding Partner for the project. Larsen & Toubro are the construction partners who will bring in the best of technology and engineering expertise. Given its exceptional design and locational advantage, Rustomjee Crown has an expected revenue receivable of approximately Rs. 5,800 crores. The project is designed in contemporary style, inspired by an upscale tropical forest themed resort. Rustomjee Group has tied up with Landscape Collaboration (LCO), Thailand to develop creative landscape solutions for Rustomjee Crown. One of the key unique features of the project is the 'Hanging trees' a first-of-its-kind in India.Strategically located at Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Crown provides ease of access to commercial hubs of South Mumbai and BKC via sea link. Social infrastructure developments such as Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli Sea-Face, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Palladium and High Street Phoenix are in close proximity to the project. Rustomjee Crown comprises of three towers that offers high livability quotient which reshapes the concept of luxury living by providing world-class amenities. Towers A & B are 68-storey high with a floor to ceiling clear height of 11 ft. 9 inches whereas Tower C is 65 storey with a floor to ceiling clear height of 10 ft. 6 inches. The apartments are designed in a way that maximizes cross ventilation and natural light. The higher floor-to-floor height further adds to the expanse of the apartment. The project is designed in contemporary style that allows surreal experiences. The 2.52 acre open to sky lush tropical podium landscape gives the project a themed resort feel. The landscaped podiums serve as a canvas for rendering breath taking views amidst the bustling city around. Rustomjee Crown offers over 60 plus lifestyle amenities spread across a multi-level podium such as Pool Amphitheatre, Tropical Pool, Cloud Walk, Viewing Deck, Gymnasium, Cinema, Visitor suites, Kids Play Area, English Court, All-Weather Pool to name a few.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Boman R. Irani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "We at Rustomjee believe in creating living spaces where families can blossom and new friendships take root. We have elevated the concept of a gated community to an exceptional level where amenities are crafted for the body, mind and soul. Rustomjee Crown is truly a majestic project that lives up to its regal name and not only encompasses the concept of 'thoughtfully built' spaces but presents the residents with the opportunity to live within the heart of the city and yet feel apart from it. The Crown is akin to a sanctuary within the urban jungle and presents all the luxuries of modern living touched with an aura of royalty."During the occasion, Architect Hafeez Contractor said, "We are pleased to partner with Rustomjee, a group known for its luxury landmark projects. Through Rustomjee Crown, we are driving the concept of Functional Spaces - creating spaces for customers to rekindle their lost passion or hobby."Commenting on the association Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd, said, "It gives me great pleasure to be a part of the launch of South Mumbai's gated estate, Rustomjee Crown. HDFC Limited is the strategic finance partner for Rustomjee Crown and we are confident this project will redefine the way homes and living spaces are imagined in this part of the city. Rustomjee is known to have impressive track record of delivering homes with the end user and his family in mind. I am certain Crown will be one of its finest creations. As we deepen our strong relationship, I wish the Rustomjee team all the very best."About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annexe, Khar, off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane. Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.