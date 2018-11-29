Rustomjee Proudly Supports the 10th Edition of TEDxGateway

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Rustomjee is one of the corporate houses supporting TEDxGateway 2018 - TED.com videos have 80 million monthly unique views (Google Analytics, Q4 2014) - 110 million unique video views in 2016 - TED Talks continue to be watched all across the world - has 17 new page views every second and 19% of its traffic is from India Rustomjee is proud to continue its long standing association with TEDxGateway. In its 10th edition, TEDxGateway is taking forward the theme of 'Ideas Worth Spreading' which is being presented at the Dome at NSCI on Sunday, 2nd December 2018. Given the popularity of TEDxGateway in the past, this year there is expected to be an even bigger turnout of over 5500 attendees and the main event will also be webcasted across 200 campuses in India and multiple cities hosting TEDx's across the world, targeting over 150,000+ viewers.Over 20 motivational speakers from different walks of life will share their inspiring experiences on varied topics ranging from science, education, technology, art and culture. Bringing alive stories of passion, perseverance and persistence, every speaker is sure to evoke a sense of motivation and inspiration among the 5500+ attendees at the event.Rustomjee as a brand is all about helping people pursue their passion. That was the inspiration behind creating the 'My Spaces' properties, where there's a life to be lived beyond chasing deadlines. Where a business executive can also be a pianist or a guitarist after hours. Helping people pursue their passion is also the inspiration behind Rustomjee's most recent initiative 'Street 2 Stage' - an initiative to help street musicians pursue their dreams and find a bigger stage to showcase their talents. To help them undertake a musical journey that may have started in the local trains and railway bridges of Mumbai but will go all the way to the world's most prestigious performance spaces, one little step at a time. These musicians will also be seen performing at the Rustomjee Zone at TEDxGateway this year. For this initiative, Rustomjee will be associating with an NGO. At the 8th edition of TEDxGateway 2018 Rustomjee pledged its support to an initiative named 'Off The Streets'. Through this initiative, Rustomjee will be lending a helping hand to the homeless in the city of Mumbai by providing them a roof over their head and they wouldn't have to sleep on the street at nights. And in the 7th edition it was 'Educate A Child Initiative' which the group supported. Under this initiative, Rustomjee has educated over 1100 underprivileged Children. Every year-on-year Rustomjee pledges its support to noble causes and uses TEDx as a platform to kick-start such causes.This year, TEDxGateway will provide a platform to some of the most iconic names from diverse fields of expertise. The line-up includes eminent personalities such as:The co-founder of a non-profit dedicated to providing education to Afghan girlsAn Associate Director of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG)A Buzzfeed News, world correspondentTwo 12-year-old child prodigies and innovatorsAn IPS officerA Global Strategy Advisor and a Geo-Political Futurist.A photographer that creates stunning pieces in the field of microscopic photographyA Biodiversity Scientist who also happens to be the 6th President of Mauritius A Technologist and Design thinkerMultiple education innovatorsWorld Music Collaborators and CuratorsA Padma Shri award-winning Indian classical dancer and choreographerAn innovator and a Social Entrepreneur working on industrial waste recycling and managementDirector of the disability rights division at Human Rights WatchPrincipal architect and founder of Sameep Padora & AssociatesTelevision & Print journalistAn expert in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Deep learningAn Indian politician and currently serving as the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil AviationPeace and conflict researcher and educatorAdditionally, the platform will also host a Padma Shri Award-winning photographer and a 6-time TED speaker, amongst other interesting profiles.The event will also see grand performances by Storror, Maati Baani & Shankarananda Kalakshetra followed by multiple sponsored initiatives at the venue.Speaking on its association with TEDxGateway, Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are delighted to continue our long standing association with the 8th Edition of TEDxGateway .Over the last five years, the TEDxGateway has emerged as one of Asia's largest event platforms attracting inspirational speakers who are game changers in their respective domains having taken the road less travelled."He further added, "At Rustomjee, we believe passionately that inspiring ideas have the power to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the world. As one of Mumbai's largest and most trusted developer, Rustomjee takes pride in making thoughtful spaces available to people and families. Spaces inside and outside homes that help them find who they truly are, help them rediscover lost passions, old friends, spend quality time with their loved ones and much more. We are looking forward to the talks that will emerge from TEXxGateway 2018 - 'Ideas Worth Spreading'."About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.comSource: Rustomjee PWRPWR