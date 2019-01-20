Ruth Bader Ginsburg minifigure joins 'The LEGO Movie 2'

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a prominent US Supreme Court Justice, is set to enter the universe of "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" - as a minifigure.USA Today released a photo which shows the figurine of the 85-year-old Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court as part of the movie.Director of the movie Mike Mitchell said the bizarreness of Ginsburg being part of the LEGO world was the very reason why they thought she should be included."These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, 'Who's the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?' Ruth Bader Ginsburg! "And we're all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world," Mitchell told the publication.Ginsburg also gave her blessing to the move but she would apparently not voice star in the film.The director said the team reached out to her office to ask permission to use her image. "She said, 'Of course, I'd love to be a Lego figure. That would be cool'," Mitchell said."The LEGO Movie 2" has two siblings playing with their LEGO play sets, prompting a battle between Bricksburg and aliens from the Systar System, which is ruled by Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi (played by Tiffany Haddish). Ginsburg's figure is said to make an appearance within the little sister's realm.When Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) is abducted, Master Builder Emmett (Chris Pratt) and his brick buds set out on a mission to confront the enemies.The film is slated to hit the screens February 8.Ginsburg's life and struggles at the Supreme Court were immortalised on celluloid through her biopic "On the Basis of Sex", which released last year.Felicity Jones played Ginsburg in the Mimi Leder-directed legal drama. PTI RDSRDS