Ruth E Carter creates Oscar history as first woman of colour to win Best Costume Design

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Ruth E Carter won the Academy Award for costume design and made Oscar history by becoming the first woman of colour in history to win the category.Carter, a previous Oscar nominee for "Amistad" and "Malcom X", dressed the entire fictional nation of Wakanda in Marvel's "Black Panther", creating everything from Chadwick Boseman's superhero suit to the Dora Milaje's colourful armour. The award was the first Oscar won by a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, the studio also received the Production Design Academy Award for Hannah Beachler shortly after its maiden win at the ceremony."Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, weturned him into an African king. It's been my life's honour to create costumes. "Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honouring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen," Carter said while accepting the award. She also thanked film's director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger for supporting her throughout the film. The social media was flooded with various Hollywood celebrities congratulating Carter on her maiden win. "@iamRuthECarter, it's been a long time coming, but so worth the wait! Congrats!#oscarwinner #soproudshedressedme #bettytinahelenramonda," Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda in "Black Panther", posted on Twitter. "Beautiful! Congratulations to Regina King and Ruth Carter on your #Oscar wins for your exceptional work in If Beale Street Could Talk and Black Panther! You both inspire me so much. Love," rapper Common tweeted.