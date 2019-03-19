Ryan Hansen to star in Fox 'Adam & Eve' pilot

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Actor Ryan Hansen has been roped in to play the role of Adam in Fox's "Adam & Eve" pilot. Actor Odette Annable is set to play Eve, reported Variety.The singe-camera comedy is based on the French-Canadian format of the same name. The story follows one couple at three stages of their relationship young and passionate, middle-aged with children and planning retirement.Jon Beckerman will write and executive produce with Claire Scanlon attached as director of the series.Claude Meunier, Luc Wiseman of Avanti Groupe, which produced the original series, will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce the pilot. PTI SHDSHD