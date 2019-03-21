Ryan Phillippe to star in pilot of CBS' 'Alive'

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Actor Ryan Phillipe will headline the pilot episode of the potential CBS series, "Alive".The project, which was earlier titled "Frankenstein", will feature the 44-year-old actor as Mark Escher, a San Francisco police investigator who was presumed dead after an attack and destructive fire at his home.Escher, however, reappears and is reunited with his wife, Elizabeth, six months later. But something has changed. A shadow has fallen across his sunny disposition, and he's haunted by visions of the case he was working on when he died. He and Elizabeth will seek answers about who shot and abducted him, and what was done to him.The pilot will also feature actors Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Katrina Law and Aaron Staton, reported Variety.The show hails from writer and executive producer Jason Tracey. Uta Briesewitz will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside Rob Doherty. PTI RB MAHMAH