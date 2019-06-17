Ryan Reynolds, Ellen Degeneres to feature in Taylor Swift's 'You need to calm down' music video

Los Angeles, Jun 17 (PTI) Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her friends Ryan Reynolds, Ellen Degeneres and "Orange is the New Black" actor Laverne Cox will feature in the music video of her song "You need to calm down". She shared the names of the celebrities who will appear in her video on Instagram. Also included in the video are all of the Queer Eye fab five, "Modern Family" actor Jesse Tyler-Ferguson, Ciara, RuPaul, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall and Hayley Kiyoko.The new music video is set to be released on Monday. PTI SHDSHD