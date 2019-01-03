Ryanair flies record number of passengers in 2018

Dublin, Jan 3 (AFP) Ryanair flew more than 139 million passengers last year, a record high, as the contribution by an Austrian subsidiary offset the effects of strikes, the Irish no-frills carrier said Thursday.The number of passengers grew by eight per cent to 139.2 million in 2018, although the rate of growth was lower than the 10-per cent increase recorded a year earlier.The 2018 total included 300,000 passengers carried by Ryanair's Austrian budget carrier Laudamotion.Ryanair suffered Europe-wide strikes last year and faces the threat of further walkouts in 2019 by staff unhappy with working conditions, including pay.This comes despite the airline reaching labour agreements last year with several unions representing disgruntled cabin crew and pilots. (AFP) RUPRUP