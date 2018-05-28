S Christopher completes term as DRDO chief; Def Secy to hold addl charge

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Eminent scientist S Christopher has completed his term as the chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was given additional charge of the post today.

The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DoDRD) and Chairman, DRDO to Mitra for a period of three months with effect from tomorrow, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Christopher was in May last year given a one-year extension. His extended term ended today.

He was in May 2015 appointed as Director General of the DRDO for a two-year term.

Christopher was then working as Distinguished Scientist and Programme Director (airborne early warning and control system) and Director, Centre for Air-Borne Systems in the DRDO.

Established in 1980, the DoDRD advises the government on scientific aspects of military equipment and logistics and the formulation of research, design and development plans for the equipment required by the three services-- the Army, Navy and the Air Force. PTI AKV SMN SMN