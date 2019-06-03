S Jaishankar meets top officials of MEA

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met secretaries and all heads of various divisions of the ministry.The meeting came three days after Jaishankar took charge of the office.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was present in the meeting."EAM @DrSJaishankar and MoS @VMBJP held a meeting with the Secretaries and Heads of Divisions of @MEAIndia this morning," External Affairs Ministry Spokeperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.In the meeting, Jaishankar is understood to have broadly shared his vision about the work of the MEA in the next few years. In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week picked the seasoned diplomat to helm the key ministry, nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary.Jaishankar served as foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and both he and Swaraj, the external affairs minister in the previous government, were credited for bringing vibrancy in India's foreign policy.Jaishankar's appointment is seen as Modi's attempt to add further strategic heft to India's external engagement. PTI MPB RT