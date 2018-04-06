S K Mohanty appointed whole-time member SEBI

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Santosh Kumar Mohanty was today appointed a whole-time member of market regulator SEBI.

Mohanty, at present Executive Director in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has been appointed a whole-time member for a period of three years, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Mohanty took charge as Executive Director in SEBI from September 29, 2015. Prior to this assignment, he was serving as Director in the erstwhile commodity market regulator Forward Markets Commission.

An officer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Mohanty has earlier served in the Income Tax Department in various capacities in Kolkata, Nagpur and Mumbai.