S Korean among 4 men arrested by Customs for gold smuggling at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Four men, including a South Korean national, were arrested by Customs officials at the Delhi airport in separate cases for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 2.6 crore into the country, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.The seizures were made over Tuesday and Wednesday.In the first case, a South Korean man was intercepted after his arrival from Seoul on Wednesday. On personal and baggage search of the passenger, four gold bars weighing 4 kg were seized, it said. The value of the gold bars, which were concealed in a black custom-made zipper belt, was assessed to be Rs 1.26 crore, the statement issued by the Customs said, adding that the man was arrested and the gold bars were seized.On the same day, two other men were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai.Their personal and baggage search resulted in recovery of two cylindrical gold rods coated in silver colour and gold granules, weighing 2.6 kg. The passengers were arrested and the seized gold has a market value of Rs 84.12 lakh.Another man was intercepted by the Customs officials after his arrival from Riyadh on Tuesday.A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 15 gold bars of foreign origin collectively weighing 1.7 kg, the Customs department said.The gold, valued at Rs 55.29 lakh, has been seized, it added. In these three cases, four men including a South Korean were arrested and gold over eight kilograms, valuing Rs 2.65 crore, was seized, the officials said.