S Krishnan appointed fourth advisor to J-K guv

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Skandan Krishnan, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch was Wednesday appointed as the fourth advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesman said."Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Skandan Krishanan, IAS (retired) as advisor to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge," the spokesman said, quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department.Former IAS officers Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Kewal Krishan Sharma and former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar are the other three advisors to the J-K governor.The appointment of Krishnan comes over a month after B B Vyas resigned from the post in December last year on the eve of his appointment as the member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).The Union Home Ministry had on Tuesday conveyed approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of Krishnan as an advisor to the J-K governor, the spokesman said.Krishnan joined the IAS in 1982 and was allotted Tamil Nadu cadre.He held various senior level positions in Tamil Nadu and served for 25 years before joining the Government of India.Krishnan was in-charge of Kashmir division from 2007 to 2012.