S N Sharma appointed president of All India Digital Cable Federation

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The All India Digital Cable Federation Monday announced the appointment of Den Networks CEO S N Sharma as its new president. Sharma has taken over with immediate effect post expiration of the term of his predecessor Rajan Gupta, the federation said in a statement. "Our priority will be making the new tariff regime hassle free so that that there is no inconvenience to the consumers. We will encourage and value the constructive suggestions and feedbacks," Sharma said. Sharma is an engineering graduate from NIT. He did MBA from Kurukshetra University. PTI RSN RVKRVK