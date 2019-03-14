S S Mundra appointed as chairman of Acuit� Ratings

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Acuit Ratings and Research Thursday said that former deputy RBI governor S S Mundra has been appointed as non-executive chairman to its board with immediate effect. In high four-decade long banking career, Mundra has served as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India and as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda. He was also RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. Commenting on his appointment, Mundra said a lot remains to be done particularly in deepening the bond market and helping investors understand and trust credit ratings. "Guiding Team Acuit to carve a niche for itself in this arena would be a major area of focus for me. Acuit Rating CEO and Executive Director Sankar Chakraborti said, Mundras appointment is an important step towards building Acuit as the most credible provider of rating opinion. PTI BKS ANSANS