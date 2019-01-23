Saab, AAI sign MoU over air traffic management solutions

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to explore air traffic management (ATM) solutions for airports operating under the regional connectivity scheme. "Saab and the AAI have signed an MoU to research a pan-Indian ATM Automation System for airports under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme," the Swedish company said in a statement. "Saab and the AAI will jointly explore potential avenues for co-operation for ATM solutions in India," it added. In the sector of ATM solutions, Saab has a portfolio ranging from Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) and Surface Movement Radar (SR- 3), to Remote Towers which can be deployed at all types of airports. "We are present today at 11 airports in India and Saab wants to partner with India to build a pan-India A-SMGCS network, said Ola Rignell, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India. ATM solutions from Saab can support both single and multiple runway airfields, as well as remote operations and deployable systems, the company said. The central government in October 2016 announced the domestic UDAN scheme with airfares being capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour journey through subsidised ticket rates with a view to providing air connectivity to smaller towns. Saab's ATM solutions are now deployed in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Cochin and Bhubaneshwar. PTI DSP SOM MRMR