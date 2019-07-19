'Saaho' release shifted to August 30 from August 15

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The release of "Saaho", which marks south superstar Prabhas' return to theatres after 2017 "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", has been delayed by two weeks. The film, earlier slated to release on Independence Day, will now arrive in cinema halls on August 30, according to producers."We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with 'Saaho'. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," a spokesperson for the producers said.Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The ensemble cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. PTI BK BKBK