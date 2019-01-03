Saankhya Labs Board Member Wins Prestigious Industry Innovator Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Award Recognises Mark Aitken For His Work On The Adoption And Deployment Of The Next Generation Television StandardSaankhya Labs announced that Mr. Mark Aitken, the company's Board member and President of ONE Media, has been conferred with TV Technology's 2018 Future Industry Innovator Award. The Future Innovator is a prestigious national competition in the USA that recognizes the contributions of top executives to the broadcast and media technology communities.Mr. Aitken is one of the broadcast industry's leading voices who has been relentlessly working on the technological advancements in broadcast industry. Mark is at the forefront of the creation of the transformative 'Next Generation' broadcast transmission platform which enables unlimited access to broadcast content through all devices, including mobile. His efforts have resulted in the recent public announcement made by multiple broadcast groups to commit to implementing the new television standard by 2020."Mark is a visionary and an inspiration for all of us at Saankhya Labs. His tireless pursuit of standardization and deployment of advanced TV technology is testament to his commitment to revolutionize the TV industry. He is not only a Board member at Saankhya, but also has been a great supporter and guide for the innovation we do at Saankhya Labs. We would like to congratulate Mark on winning this prestigious award," said Mr. Parag Naik, CEO, Saankhya Labs.Award winners are selected by an eminent panel of experts, evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations, and continuing influence within their industries.Upon receiving this award Mr. Mark Aitken, Board Member, Saankhya Labs, commented, "There are so many broadcasters looking for that 'game changer idea' that lets us dramatically expand our businesses and spectrum opportunities. ATSC 3.0 is that game changer, tailor fitted to the needs of every broadcaster. And I'm quite happy to be one of the NextGen evangelists."About Saankhya Labs Saankhya Labs is a communication solutions company that provides communication products, based on its award-winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for broadband, satellite and broadcast applications. With several International technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include industry's first IEEE 802.22 compliant TVWS systems for rural broadband connectivity, Satellite communications modems for IoT applications and multi-standard DTV modulators and demodulators.Saankhya Labs is working on creating cutting-edge technology in Next-Gen TV and communications solutions in 5G and beyond. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bangalore, India. http://www.saankhyalabs.com Source: Saankhya Labs PWRPWR