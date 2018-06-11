SAARC Development Fund to hold 2-day conclave in Delhi next month

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) SAARC Development Fund will hold a two-day partnership conclave here next month, aimed at strategic growth in the South Asia region through project collaboration and regional integration, SDF Executive Director Sunil Motiwal has said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will deliver the keynote address at the conclave beginning July 2.

The conclave proposes to solicit cross-border project co-financing under the "social, economic and infrastructure windows of SDF" in SAARC member states, Motiwal said.

The thematic concepts to be discussed during the conclave for funding would be energy, transportation, ICT, trade and commerce, agriculture and allied sectors, and poverty alleviation, among others.

SDF has also invited bankable project as it is exploring the possibility of forming a consortium of funding agencies for co-financing of projects in the SAARC countries, Motiwal added.

The Thimphu-based SDF was established by the heads of the eight SAARC Member States -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka -- in April 2010 to promote peoples welfare in the region, improve their quality of life, and accelerate economic growth, social progress and poverty alleviation.