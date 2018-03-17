SAARC nations business leaders discuss regional economic integration in Nepal

By Shirish B Pradhan

Kathmandu, Mar 17 (PTI) Prominent business leaders from the SAARC countries gathered here and discussed the role private sector can play in early and effective regional economic integration.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave here yesterday, SAARC Secretary General Amjad Hussain Sial lauded the role being played by the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in promoting economic relations among the member states.

In conclave, inaugurated by Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Sial highlighted the importance of regional economic integration.

He said the concept of SAARC Energy Ring is high on the agenda of SAARC.

In order to develop a SAARC market for electricity, the SAARC Framework Agreement for Energy Cooperation has been signed and its ratification process is underway, said the Secretary General.

"The meeting brings together prominent business leaders to discuss the role the private sector can play for early and effective regional economic integration," he said.

SAARC comprises of eight member states: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.