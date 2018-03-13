Sabarimala airport:Study report ready by Mar 31, says Ker CM��

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (PTI) The report on the techno-financial, feasibility and environmental impact study for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield airport would be ready by March 31, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here today. Kerala government would take further steps on the airport after receiving the report of the Louis Burger Consultant Private ltd, who was appointed as consultant for the project, Vijayan told the assembly. Vijayan said Cheruvally estate close to Erumelly, one of the major base camps of devotees visiting Lord Ayyappa temple at the hillshrine of Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, has been identified for the airport. The government would take further steps on the project after getting the necessary clearance from the concerned Central agencies, Vijayan said. Nearly 2,263 acre Cheruvally estate was identified for the project by a team of the state government officials headed by Chief Secretary. Lakhs of devotees visit the shrine during the three-month long pilgrimage season between November and January every year. The temple is situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district. The number of pilgrims visiting the temple has gone up in recent years and an airport was considered as an alternative to reducing the traffic congestion during the festival season. The state government had in February 2016 accorded in-principle sanction to construct the greenfield airport. PTI JRK RC