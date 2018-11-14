Sabarimala: Holistic approach needed keeping sentiments in mind, says Union minister

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma called for a "holistic approach" to be adopted on the Sabarimala temple issue Wednesday so that the sentiments of the people were not hurt, observing that the Centre would intervene in the matter at the "right time" if required.The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to review its verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the hilltop shrine in Kerala, which had sparked violent protests in the southern state, but refused to grant a stay.Asked if an ordinance was required to deal with the situation, Sharma said the Kerala government had to decide on the matter, adding that the Centre would intervene at the right time if required. "The state government has to take a call on that (ordinance) and the central government, if required, will definitely intervene at the right time," he told reporters here.Asked if the contention that the entry of menstruating women would make the temple impure, Sharma said, "Well, I am a doctor, I will not make any comment because the matter is sub-judice, but we have to take a holistic call on it."The two-month-long Mandala Makaravillakku pilgrimage season that commences on November 17 attracts millions of devotees from all over the country to Sabarimala.On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict, had lifted the centuries-old ban on girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine, saying it amounted to gender discrimination.The review petitions against the verdict were taken up "in-chamber" by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. PTI RSN RC