Sabarimala: Kerala moves SC seeking transfer of cases from HC

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Kerala government Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of pending pleas relating to the Sabarimala Temple from the High Court to the apex court, alleging that members of "right wing outfits" are obstructing the implementation of its verdict allowing all women inside the shrine.On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.The fresh plea has sought transfer of pending petitions and applications to the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear on January 22 in open court the petitions seeking a review of its judgement. "When the Sabarimala temple re-opened for 'pujas' for five days from October 17 onwards, the members of various organisations coming under the right-wing outfits, have collected in large numbers from Pampa onwards and they have openly declared that women between 10 to 50 years, who try to enter the Sabarimaala temple or even the Saranapatha that is the hill route from Pampa to Sannidhanam, will be physically obstructed. This declaration is the clear violations of the judgement of this court," the plea said.The state government said it is "constitutionally bound" to ensure that the law laid down by the apex court is implemented.It, however, alleged that petitions in the high court have been filed to prevent the state from implementing the judgement."At least five women, out of which two are working in media including that of New York Times, were physically obstructed and were threatened with physical danger when they tried to go to Sabarimala from Pampa," it said, while seeking the transfer of cases to the top court. "When the temple again opened for a day on November 5, at that time, many political parties openly declared that they will not permit the alleged custom of the temple, banning entry of women from 10 to 50 years, to be broken inspite of the court's judgement," it alleged, adding that the attempt have been made to "politicise the entire issue". Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board had moved the top court seeking more time to implement the verdict citing security issues and inadequate amenities.