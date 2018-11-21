Sabarimala row: CPI(M) accuses BJP-RSS of sending activists to 'fuel tension'

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The CPI (M) Wednesday attacked the BJP and the RSS over the ongoing protests in Sabarimala against the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple there, accusing them of sending their activists to the site to "fuel tensions". In a statement , the party's politburo alleged that the aim of the BJP-RSS activists is to "take control of the temple's premises and to create a law and order problem there". The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP's Kannur district committee had issued a circular on November 14, asking 200 "trained" volunteers from four areas of the district to gather at the Sabarimala temple on December 13. "It also instructed these volunteers to carry necessary materials in their handbags," the Left party alleged and said it was a serious matter. PTI DMB KR GVS