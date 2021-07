Sabarimala: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala govt's plea against panel to oversee security

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the Kerala government's plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the state government's fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court. The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there. The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the Supreme court. A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women. PTI SJK URD MINMIN