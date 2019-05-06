Sabre Strengthens Leadership in India With Strategic Appointment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has appointed Jaya Kumar K as Vice President & Managing Director, for Sabre Global Development Center in Bangalore, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the future of travel and strengthening Sabre's presence in India.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882214/Jaya_Kumar_K.jpg )In his role, Jaya will be responsible for propelling the Centre's innovation capabilities, as well as attracting key talent to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions. Jaya comes to Sabre from Walmart, where he was Managing Director and Vice President, Global Technology Services, where he grew Walmart Labs India significantly, and established Centers of Excellences (CoE) for analytics across e-commerce and in-store technologies. Prior to that, Jaya also co-founded and built Neta, a pioneering data mining tool."As we continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation at all levels of the travel industry, we are pleased to have Jaya join the team to drive our development strategy forward, and ultimately, enable us to better serve our clients. The Global Development Centre in Bangalore is essential to our success, and I am delighted to have Jaya on board to spearhead Sabre's efforts in driving the industry toward next-generation retailing, distribution and fulfilment," said Louis Selincourt, Senior Vice President, Sabre Global Development Center Operations.Speaking on his new role, Jaya Kumar K - Vice President & Managing Director, Global Development Center - Bangalore, said, "I am delighted to be a part of the team. I want the Bangalore Center to be known as a dynamic growth engine that provides holistic career opportunities for professionals. My focus will be to make this Center a hub of opportunity for talented individuals while keeping innovation and creativity at the core of our operations. I look forward to a long and successful journey with the organization."Established in 2005, the Global Development Center in Bangalore has been driving innovation for Sabre's global customer base of over 425,000 travel agents, 350 airline partners, and 40,000 hotel properties. The team supports multiple technology functions, including product development, enterprise data and analytics and operations research efforts, while providing customer care and support, implementation and consulting services, and delivering leading products and solutions to Sabre customers globally.About Sabre Corporation Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.Source: Sabre Corporation PWRPWR