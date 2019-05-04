Sabrina Carpenter to star in 'Work It'

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is set to play the lead in dance comedy "Work It".Sabrina, 19, is known for her portrayal of Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series "Girl Meets World". The teen film from STX and Alloy Entertainment has singer Alicia Keys attached as producer, reported Deadline. Keys is producing alongside producers Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein from Alloy Entertainment."Work It" is a coming of age comedy which follows an awkward teenage girl (Carpenter) who after being rejected from her high school's dance team, assembles a crew of bold and fearless misfits to compete against them in a national dance championship.The film also features actors Liza Koshy and Keiynan Lonsdale. PTI SHDSHD