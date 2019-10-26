SAC approves establishment of independent prosecution cadre

Srinagar/Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) In a major decision aimed at bringing the Criminal Justice System in Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the Central Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved establishment of an independent prosecution cadre with a separate directorate, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The decision aims to develop the prosecution cadre as an independent entity separate from police department under the provisions of the CrPC which require that public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors should be drawn from the regular prosecution cadre, he said. The CrPC will be applicable from October 31 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act. The SAC approved creation of a separate prosecution cadre, with members of the existing prosecution wing as its initial constituents and establishment of a directorate of prosecution to be headed by a director, the spokesman said. He said an IPS officer of the rank of inspector general shall be appointed as the first director general of prosecution. The SAC accorded sanction to the incorporation of 'prosecution' as a separate subject or entry, assigned to the Home department in the relevant schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir government business rules, the spokesman said.The establishment of an independent prosecution cadre in line with the provisions of CrPC will bring about synergy in the Criminal Justice System and improved rate of conviction. Meanwhile, the SAC also approved creation of 31 posts of accounts officers in the Police Department. PTI TAS SNESNE