SAC approves Rs 186 cr project for rejuvenation of Devika, Tawi rivers in J-K

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved Rs 186 crore project for rejuvenation of Devika and Tawi rivers in Udhampur district of the state. The SAC approved the proposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for implementation of the project 'Pollution Abatement of river Devika and river Tawi at Udhampur town' under the national river conservation plan (NRCP), an official spokesman said. The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 186.74 crore based on 90:10 funding pattern between the Union government and the state, he said. Both the rivers are considered sacred by the people. However, pollution levels and silt deposition over the years have increased, he said.