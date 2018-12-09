SAC scraps oral test for selection of 400 veterinary surgeons

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) The State Administrative Council (SAC) Sunday approved the proposal of dispensing with oral tests for the selection of 400 veterinary assistant surgeons, officials said.The recruitment will now be done on the basis of written tests only, an official spokesman said after a meeting of the SAC chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik here.The SAC, in its meeting held on September 12, had accorded sanction to the creation of 400 posts of veterinary assistant surgeons in the animal and sheep husbandry department for selection through J&K Public Service Commission in a phased manner.It had further asked the animal and sheep husbandry department to examine as to whether the recruitment against the posts can be conducted on the basis of written tests only, the spokesman said. He said the fast-track and transparent recruitment will fulfil the long pending demand for regularisation of animal and sheep husbandry trial centres besides infusing fresh professional talent in the department for maintaining health and welfare of animals, thereby, enhancing mutton, milk and poultry production in the state. PTI TAS RHL