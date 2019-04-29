Sachin Bansal's BACQ grants Rs 20 crore debt to Milkbasket

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) E-commerce marketplace Flipkart founder Sachin Bansals firm BACQ has granted Rs 20 crore debt to daily grocery delivery service Milkbasket for a period of three years."We are excited to have Sachin Bansal and BACQ on board. We have raised venture debt of Rs 20 crore for period of three years from BACQ," Anant Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Milkbasket said.Milkbasket has raised close to USD 16 million (about Rs 111 crore) from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo and Blume Ventures. It recently acquired Veggie India to further deepen its footprints in Delhi-NCR."The debt will be used for investment in automation. We will also use it to facilitate our expansion in two more cities," Goel said.The company expects to grow business by five times in next fiscal year at current growth rate.Launched in 2015, Milkbasket delivers groceries, including branded milk, fruits and vegetables, in Noida, Bengaluru and Gurugram. PTI PRSBAL