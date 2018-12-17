Sachin Tendulkar meets 'Selection Day' stars

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad, the young stars of the upcoming Netflix original series "Selection Day", had a meeting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.The two actors, who play aspiring cricketers in the series, which is based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, were invited by Tendulkar to his home."Everybody has a dream and while following the path to realising the same, you always have the power to choose who you become. I lived my dream with the same principle and am happy to have met two young men who have started their journey with very relatable characters, Sachin said when he met the duo. "Selection Day streams on Netflix from December 28.The story revolves around 14-year-old Manju and his older brother Radha (Yash Dholye). Controlled from a young age by his overbearing, cricket-obsessed father, Manju has come to hate the sport. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his fathers grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radhas greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself.The series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Pakhi Gupta. PTI BK BKBK