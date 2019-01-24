Sack health minister for failing to stop spread of swine flu in Rajasthan: Javadekar to Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday demanded removal of Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma and asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot to sack him for failing to contain the spread of swine flu in the state.Addressing the party's election management committee's meeting here, Javadekar said that the Congress government was insensitive towards people and has failed to contain swine flu."The health minister says that deaths keep on happening. The insensitivity of the government is in front of all. Chief minister should sack the minister," he said.Javadekar said that crime has increased ever since the Congress formed government in the state."Rise of crime is the specialty of the Congress," the human resource development minister said.BJP's state president Madan Lal Saini, general secretary Chandrashekhar and other leaders were present at the meeting. PTI SDA SOMSOM