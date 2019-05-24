sacked Army man arrested for running fake job racket

Jammu, May 24 (PTI) A dismissed Army personnel running a fake soldiers' recruitment racket while impersonating as a colonel has been arrested along with his three accomplices, officials said Friday. The police team which arrested sacked Army man Kulwinder Singh, also seized several incriminating documents and other articles from the tricksters' 'office' that they used to keep changing in the city. The seized articles included Army uniforms, medals, laptops, mobile phones and forged Army recruitment records. The police made the arrest acting on a complaint by one Mohinder Kumar of Shamachak, Jhiri and others who alleged that Kulwinder Singh and his accomplices duped unemployed youths of Rs two to five lakhs on the promise of getting them recruited in the defence force. The tricksters initially operated from an office at Paloura in Jammu but later shifted their bases to Muthi Camp and Janipur, the officials said. The three others arrested was police were identified as Vishal Bhagat, Sahil Sharma and Ricky Chib, a step brother of the key accused. PTI AB RAXRAX