Sacked jawan's remark against PM: BJP slams opposition silence

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the opposition for its "silence" over the content of a video clip in which Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose candidature from Varanasi Lok Saba seat was rejected, is purportedly talking about assassinating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.At a press conference, the BJP played the video clip in which Yadav, a sacked BSF soldier who was pitted by Samajwadi Party as its candidate against the Prime Minister, is purportedly talking about assassinating Modi and that he knew terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT."It's a very serious matter. It is about the prime minister's safety. It is about conspiracy to assassinate an elected prime minister. Why is the opposition silent?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.Does the opposition agree with what Tej Bahadur Yadav said, he asked.He questioned if SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati will apologise for projecting him as their alliance's candidate against Modi in Varanasi.The "sponsored attack" on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoes for days but the opposition is silent at this threat to Modi, he said.The prime minister is being attacked even though what he said about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a "statement of fact",Patra claimed.To a question about the Supreme Court rejecting the opposition's review plea on VVPAT,he said their attack on electronic voting machines is an attempt to get an "anticipatory bail" for their impending loss in the general election.The BJP is going to win more than 300 seats in the 543-member House, Patra claimed. PTI KR DVDV