Sacked Rajasthan IPS officer says he will contest LS polls from Barmer

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Former IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Chaudhary, who was dismissed recently by the Rajasthan government, said Tuesday that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Barmer parliamentary constituency. "I have analysed seven seats in the western Rajasthan and have decided to contest from the Barmer parliamentary constituency. I have been the Superintendent of Police in Jaisalmer and understand the dynamics well," Chaudhary told reporters in Barmer. The former IPS officer said he will file nomination on April 8. He said issues like women's safety and employment opportunities for the youth would be his priorities. Chaudhary (44) had moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the state government's order dismissing him. The CAT had issued notices to the state government and the Centre in the matter. He was dismissed on March 6 for allegedly having an extramarital relationship, which, as per his dismissal order, violated rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. Chaudhary, who hails from Varanasi, has been the Superintendent of Police of Jaisalmer between February and July 2013 and Bundi between January and September 2014, and had courted controversies during his tenures in both the districts.